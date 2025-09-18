Harrogate Town blow as ever-present defender set for ankle surgery

Ankle surgery has brought a positive start to Lewis Cass' time at Harrogate Town to a temporary halt.

The right-back has impressed since joining from Grimsby Town on a free transfer, playing all but 23 minutes of the season until he was forced off in the second half of Saturday's League Two defeat at Swindon Town. The 25-year-old will now go under the knife. "He'll have to have surgery," manager Simon Weaver confirmed. "There's a problem with the front part of his ankle and some pretty severe damage. "We'll get it right, though, We'll go to a top surgeon and make sure that he comes back sooner rather than later. "But it's a blow to the team and a blow to him. Our sympathies go with him. "This is part of being a footballer, unfortunately. "The good thing is he'll get good treatment." Thomas Hill went off injured much earlier in the game of the County Ground, but the early signs are more promising than the initial scan on his hamstring suggested. "He's presenting not too badly so the physios in the building are assessing it and are being more upbeat, thinking in the next few weeks he can start building it up," said Weaver. Harrogate host Shrewsbury Town on Saturday looking to end a run of four straight defeats in League Two.