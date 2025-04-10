HARROGATE Town goalkeeper James Belshaw’s contract has been extended to the end of the 2025-26 season after an appearance-related clause was triggered in his deal.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belshaw has been in fine form this season, making 46 appearances so far and putting in a number of impressive performances between the posts.

Speaking to BBC Radio York, Belshaw said: "I love being here, I love playing for the club, I’ve played over 250 games here and play with some of my best mates every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve got a real affinity to the fans, the management and everyone here, to continue that and to be able to stay for another year is fantastic.

Harrogate Town keeper James Belshaw. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"The club has played a massive role in my life and my family’s life, I’ve had such good memories here and to be able to play a part in this next chapter of the club is a huge honour.