Harrogate Town boost as stalwart goalkeeper James Belshaw signs contract extension at League Two club
Belshaw has been in fine form this season, making 46 appearances so far and putting in a number of impressive performances between the posts.
Speaking to BBC Radio York, Belshaw said: "I love being here, I love playing for the club, I’ve played over 250 games here and play with some of my best mates every day.
"I’ve got a real affinity to the fans, the management and everyone here, to continue that and to be able to stay for another year is fantastic.
"The club has played a massive role in my life and my family’s life, I’ve had such good memories here and to be able to play a part in this next chapter of the club is a huge honour.
"I’m delighted to get it all signed and sealed, now we need to get the job done this season so we can look forward to next season.”
