Harrogate Town boost as stalwart goalkeeper James Belshaw signs contract extension at League Two club

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 10th Apr 2025, 18:00 BST
HARROGATE Town goalkeeper James Belshaw’s contract has been extended to the end of the 2025-26 season after an appearance-related clause was triggered in his deal.

Belshaw has been in fine form this season, making 46 appearances so far and putting in a number of impressive performances between the posts.

Speaking to BBC Radio York, Belshaw said: "I love being here, I love playing for the club, I’ve played over 250 games here and play with some of my best mates every day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’ve got a real affinity to the fans, the management and everyone here, to continue that and to be able to stay for another year is fantastic.

Harrogate Town keeper James Belshaw. Photo: Tony Johnson.Harrogate Town keeper James Belshaw. Photo: Tony Johnson.
Harrogate Town keeper James Belshaw. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"The club has played a massive role in my life and my family’s life, I’ve had such good memories here and to be able to play a part in this next chapter of the club is a huge honour.

"I’m delighted to get it all signed and sealed, now we need to get the job done this season so we can look forward to next season.”

Related topics:League Two

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice