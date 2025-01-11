Harrogate Town boss disappointed at non-penalty award at Leeds United - but 'immensely proud' of his League Two side's efforts in Cup loss

HARROGATE Town manager Simon Weaver admitted to being disappointed that his League Two side were no awarded a penalty early in during their narrow 1-0 FA Cup exit at near-neighbours Leeds United.

The round-three derby tie was settled by a 59th-minute header from Largie Ramazani in front of a crowd of just under 36,000, but the visitors were adamant they should have been awarded a spot-kick on 12 minutes.

Anthony O’Connor’s pinpoint lofted pass picked out Josh March. With Josuha Guilavogui guilty of getting too tight, the Harrogate forward threatened to burst away on the left-hand edge of the box before going down under clear contact from the arm of the panicking Leeds utility player, who bundled him over from behind.

Referee James Bell wasn’t interested, but the challenge was pretty clumsy.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver gestures on the touchline during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Elland Road. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

On whether it was a penal, Weaver said: "I’d like to think so. I asked the player who went down as well, Josh March and he said: ‘Oh yes, certainly – he clipped my heels.’

"It was disappointing if it was quite an obvious one and disappointed it wasn’t given as that would have been some moment for us and given us an extra bit of confidence as well."

Despite that moment and his side’s cup exit on just their second ever appearance in the last 64, Weaver professed to being ‘immensely proud’ of his side’s efforts when they were backed by a near 4,000 travelling contingent from North Yorkshire, the club’s biggest ever away following.

He added: "I am immensely proud of the whole evening from our perspective. I thought the players were right on it.

"There were a log of emotions in the build-up to the game. It was a massive moment on our journey.

"We wanted to impress and with that, there were nerves as well. Going down the tunnel, there was a fantastic atmosphere and what you want to play in and manage in front of.

"It’s for all the years of graft and toil and you want the lads to be comfortable enough and after 15 minutes, they were digging in during sink or swim moments in their careers.