Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver bemoans his side’s lack of quality up front

The Sulphurites lost a tight game which they controlled for long periods to Donovan Wilson’s 30th-minute strike, slipping to a third consecutive League Two defeat in the process.

But, despite seeing plenty of the ball, it took until the dying moments for the visitors to create a clear goalscoring opportunity, substitute Jack Muldoon’s close-range header from Ryan Fallowfield’s inviting cross drawing a fine reaction save out of Dean Bouzanis.

“We didn’t create as many chances as we should have done when you take into consideration all of the territory and possession that we did have in the game,” Weaver reflected.

NO WAY THROUGH: Harrogate Town's Luke Armstrong has a shot blocked by the Sutton defence. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

“That’s where we were a bit short, in the final third. I thought we deserved something from the game, played some good stuff and were largely in the ascendancy but the scoreline is all that matters.

“In the first two thirds of the pitch we looked good, final third, we didn’t show enough quality. We didn’t test their keeper enough.”

Weaver has been critical of his side’s defending of late but said he had to give due credit to Sutton’s Omar Bugiel for his eye-of-the-needle through ball and strike partner Wilson’s finish.

“The defence was so much tighter today. I think there was just one moment of quality in the first half from their two strikers.

WATCHING BRIEF: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver on the touchline against Sutton United. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

“You can’t always hammer the defence because we concede a goal. You’ve got to give credit to them for that execution.”

Sutton United: Bouzanis, Barden, Goodliffe, John, Wyatt, Ajiboye (Boldewijn 88), Smith, Milsom, Randall-Hurren, Wilson (Olaofe 69), Bugiel (Bennett 64). Unused substitutes: Sho-Silva, Korboa, Kizzi, Chalupniczak.

Harrogate Town: Oxley, Sheron (Fallowfield 83), Burrell, Hall, Page, Kerry (Muldoon 65), Falkingham, Pattison, Thomson (Power 74, Armstrong, Diamond. Unused substitutes: Orsi, Cracknell.