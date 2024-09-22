HARROGATE TOWN boss Simon Weaver said fans were right to grumble at the final whistle at Gresty Road after seeing their team hand victory to hosts Crewe Alexandra.

Registering their fourth success on the bounce, Crewe conjured up an inspired attacking performance, which brought goals from summer recruits Kane Hemmings and Jack Lankester to move them into the top seven.

While admitting Crewe were good for all three points, Weaver believed they were helped significantly by his own players.

“It was ludicrous the goals we gave away and that was the fear we had of people whipping up the storm after we beat Doncaster last week,” said Weaver.

LUDICROUS: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver Picture: Nick Potts/PA

“People have to remain down to earth and realise we’ve had one win in four. We’ve not achieved anything and we are 20th in the table.

“Quite rightly our fans are upset as they’ve come a long way and to have a no-show like that is disappointing. We’re putting a lot of time and effort in behind the scenes and we want better than what we saw today.