Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver blasts players after performance at Crewe Alexandra
Registering their fourth success on the bounce, Crewe conjured up an inspired attacking performance, which brought goals from summer recruits Kane Hemmings and Jack Lankester to move them into the top seven.
While admitting Crewe were good for all three points, Weaver believed they were helped significantly by his own players.
“It was ludicrous the goals we gave away and that was the fear we had of people whipping up the storm after we beat Doncaster last week,” said Weaver.
“People have to remain down to earth and realise we’ve had one win in four. We’ve not achieved anything and we are 20th in the table.
“Quite rightly our fans are upset as they’ve come a long way and to have a no-show like that is disappointing. We’re putting a lot of time and effort in behind the scenes and we want better than what we saw today.
"There was a distinct lack of leadership on the pitch and passion displayed and the fans are right to have a go at the end.”