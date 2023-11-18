Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver explains Luke Armstrong absence in 'breakthrough' draw with Swindon Town
The 27-year-old appeared to have left the Sulphurites late in the summer transfer window, but a move to League Two rivals Wrexham broke down in dramatic fashion.
He has since returned to the fold in West Yorkshire but was not named as a substitute for the clash with Swindon.
Speaking after the match, Weaver explained the reasoning behind Armstrong’s exclusion.
He said: “There’s no injury. It was me. I pulled him into my office yesterday at training and I just said ‘with six weeks to go until the transfer window, we know what happened last window’.
"Obviously he wants to get his move. I just want to concentrate on playing the players that are going to be available from January onwards.
"I don’t want to be in a situation in January where I go ‘now I need you’. I think that’s fair enough and he said that’s fair enough.
"But he did say he’d give 100 per cent if called upon, so that’s fine. It can’t be ideal to have that hanging over you.”
Harrogate put on an impressive showing against Swindon, although did squander opportunities to clinch three points.
Weaver’s men have struggled on home turf this season, winning just two of their league games at the EnviroVent Stadium and performing considerably better on the road.
However, the club’s long-serving manager described the meeting with the Robins as a “breakthrough”.
He said: “We’ve done great away from home but at home, we’ve played within ourselves and been inhibited.
"Today was a breakthrough, and I thought the second-half against Crewe [Alexandra] was a breakthrough. Today, we added to that.
"We’ve got the response from the crowd. They’re turning out in their numbers.
"It’s certainly growing and the atmosphere’s growing. I’m just delighted for them [the fans].”