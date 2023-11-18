Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has revealed why forward Luke Armstrong did not feature in the 1-1 draw with Swindon Town.

Luke Armstrong was left out of the Harrogate Town squad. Image: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire

The 27-year-old appeared to have left the Sulphurites late in the summer transfer window, but a move to League Two rivals Wrexham broke down in dramatic fashion.

He has since returned to the fold in West Yorkshire but was not named as a substitute for the clash with Swindon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the match, Weaver explained the reasoning behind Armstrong’s exclusion.

He said: “There’s no injury. It was me. I pulled him into my office yesterday at training and I just said ‘with six weeks to go until the transfer window, we know what happened last window’.

"Obviously he wants to get his move. I just want to concentrate on playing the players that are going to be available from January onwards.

"I don’t want to be in a situation in January where I go ‘now I need you’. I think that’s fair enough and he said that’s fair enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he did say he’d give 100 per cent if called upon, so that’s fine. It can’t be ideal to have that hanging over you.”

Harrogate put on an impressive showing against Swindon, although did squander opportunities to clinch three points.

Weaver’s men have struggled on home turf this season, winning just two of their league games at the EnviroVent Stadium and performing considerably better on the road.

However, the club’s long-serving manager described the meeting with the Robins as a “breakthrough”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’ve done great away from home but at home, we’ve played within ourselves and been inhibited.

"Today was a breakthrough, and I thought the second-half against Crewe [Alexandra] was a breakthrough. Today, we added to that.

"We’ve got the response from the crowd. They’re turning out in their numbers.