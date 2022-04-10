Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver hoping rub of the green returns soon for Sulphurites after Salford City defeat

Harrogate Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley is stretchered of the pitch at Salford. Picture courtesy of Matt Kirkham.

With the game still goalless, the Sulphurites looked to be on course for at least a point from Saturday’s League Two clash at Moor Lane when disaster struck in the 70th minute.

Out-of-form Town had restricted their promotion-chasing hosts to limited opportunities, while creating a number of decent openings at the other end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, when a knock-down from a hopeful ball into the box was left by Harrogate substitute Mark Beck for goalkeeper Oxley, Ryan Watson was able to nip in and steal possession.

In the process, Oxley suffered an injury which left him grounded and clutching his lower leg, meaning the away goal was unguarded as Watson crossed from the left for Matt Smith to nod in the first of two quick-fire goals.

Asked whether he felt referee Andrew Kitchen should have stopped the game, Weaver replied: “It’s a difficult one. In the rule-book, you stop play if it’s a head injury and it obviously wasn’t that.

“It is the goalkeeper but, to be honest, it’s happened so quickly that it’s difficult. I’ll have to watch it back.

“I can’t blame them [Salford] we’re just on a run where we just need the rub of the green.

FRUSTRATION: Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver on the touchline at Salford on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Matt Kirkham.

“I don’t know the extent (of Oxley’s injury). I just know there’s a mix-up and he’s limped off and in a bad state.”

Salford City: King; Lowe (Shephard 84), Vassell, Ndaba, Touray; Kelly, Love, Watson; Thomas-Asante (Henderson 90+3), Smith, Bolton (Hunter 85). Unused substitutes: Torrance, Lund, Burgess, Turnbull.

Harrogate Town: Oxley (Cracknell 73); Fallowfield, Smith, Sheron, Burrell (McArdle 62); Thomson, Kerry, Pattison, Diamond; Kavanagh (Beck 60), Armstrong. Unused substitutes: Austerfield, Ilensanmi, O’Boyle.