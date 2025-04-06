HARROGATE TOWN manager Simon Weaver felt one error caused defeat for his side at AFC Wimbledon – with the Sulphurites still needing to secure their League Two status with six games remaining.

A second-half strike from Alistair Smith proved to be enough for the south London outfit to take all three points.

Chances were at a minimum throughout, the hosts’ Josh Kelly firing 40th minute straight at James Belshaw in the 40th minute before the Town goalkeeper turned a Riley Harbottle header from close range onto the bar before the break.

Wimbledon pushed for an opener after the break and their persistence paid off in the 77th minute when substitute Osman Foyo crossed into the area for Smith to slot home.

“I feel sorry for the players really, they deserved something from the game. It was a very tight affair today,” said Weaver, whose side sit nine points off the drop zone.

“There was nothing between the teams at all and considering we’re bottom third and they’re top third there was nothing in it at all.

“One slight switch off was the difference, their midfielder got the wrong side of us and finished his chance well.

“There were very few chances in the game, it was a great save from Belshaw before the break but we pushed at the end. We’re not too downhearted.”

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA.

AFC Wimbledon: Goodman, Harbottle, Lewis, Johnson, Neufville, Reeves, Smith, Sasu, Stevens (Tilley 73), Bugiel (Pigott 73), Kelly (Foyo 68). Unused substitutes: Ward, Maycock, Ball, Ogundere.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Sims (A Bilongo 31), O'Connor, Moon, Burrell, Fox, Morris, Muldoon, March, Taylor, Cursons (Sanderson 74). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Asare, Cornelius, J Daly, Gibson.