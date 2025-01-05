SIMON WEAVER welcomed Harrogate Town’s return to their no frills, non-league roots after boosting their survival hopes with a 2-0 win at Barrow.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Muldoon scored his first league goal of the season after 56 minutes and then provided an assist for Josh March to double Town’s lead five minutes later.

Connor Mahoney skied a 74th minute penalty for the hosts after taking the ball off substitute Ged Garner as Harrogate ended a winless run stretching back to an FA Cup tie on November 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promoted from the National League alongside Barrow in 2020, Harrogate’s first victory in eight lifted them five points above the drop zone.

“It is only one win but it goes some way to bridging the gap between ourselves and several teams ahead of us,” said delighted boss Weaver.

“We got here through spit and sawdust in non-league by battling.

“While we may never have been perfect, the battling qualities have been perfect. Some people have lost sight of that at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how to fight and today there was evidence of that. The performance was good right from the start.

SPIT AND SAWDUST: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“You could see in the first 10 minutes everyone was up for the fight. We were organised and didn’t carry any passengers.”

Harrogate’s next game is against Leeds in the FA Cup but Weaver said: “We are fighting for our lives in League Two.

“The priority is staying up for a club like us. We have done it four times on the bounce and we want to do it again.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrow: Farman, Vassell, Canavan, Cameron (Eccleston 30), Newby (Kirk 68), Spence, Gotts, Jackson, Mahoney, Acquah (Garner 68), Dallas (Fletcher 67). Unused substitutes: Tiensia, Foley, Stanway.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Moon, O'Connor, Burrell, Sims, Cornelius, Sutton, J Daly, Morris, Muldoon, March (Folarin 90). nused substitutes: Oxley, Asare, Duke-Mckenna, Dooley, M Daly, Bray.