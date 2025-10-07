Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver rues late concession as 'excitable' side lose in front of TV cameras

HARROGATE Town manager Simon Weaver lamented his side’s costly late concession to Crewe Alexandra on a night when the presence of the TV cameras at Wetherby Road couldn’t bring out the best in his side on home soil – as it often does.

The night started off well enough for a Town side chasing a third straight league win for the first time since January 2024, when Jack Muldoon’s third goal in four matches gave them an early lead.

The hosts were the better side for the first half-hour, but Crewe – who had never previously been beaten by Harrogate – levelled just before the half-hour with Reece Hutchinson’s dinked finish following a clever short corner routine with impressive winger Tommi O’Reilly.

Crewe are the better side after that and their second-half pressure was eventually rewarded late on when Max Sanders broke through and fired home a fine curler.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

In the process, the RaIlwaymen moved up to fifth.

Weaver, who lost substitute Mason Bennett to injury late on and he had to be replaced in stoppage-time, said: "We can’t lose that point…

"We scored a great goal to take the lead, but then lost control a little bit. I thought we were a little bit erratic on the ball and the game, from our perspective, became a little bit fractious.

"We were a bit excitable, maybe because the cameras were here. Maybe we were too eager.

Crewe Alexandra chief Lee Bell. Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images.

"We defended a little bit after about 15 to 20 minutes in the first half. But they weren’t causing us real problems and I always felt we had that counter-attacking threat as they commit a lot of bodies forward.

“In the second half, they started off on the front foot, but in the middle part of the second half, I felt we had a good spell and the changes we made to inject a little bit of power and know-how into the team (worked).

"I thought we were in the ascendancy, but then conceded a really poor goal."

Harrogate remain in 16th place on a night when victory would have seen them move up to mid-table.

Crewe, meanwhile, have jumped from 12th up to fifth.

Weaver, whose side visit Fleetwood this weekend, added: "We are not far off it. It’s not saying we suddenly go from being really ecstatic over the last few games to plummet and be really low about it.