SIMON WEAVER was left to rue “an opportunity missed” after his Harrogate Town side were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Gillingham.

Josh March’s 40th-minute penalty – he had been booked early on for supposed simulation having gone down in the box – set the Sulphurites on their way to what would have been a fourth consecutive League Two victory at Wetherby Road.

But, Max Clark converted from the spot midway through the second half to earn the Gills a share of the spoils, with that result seeing the cushion between Town and the relegation zone trimmed to nine points.

"I thought that it was an opportunity missed because we came out in the second half 1-0 up and, against a strong wind, we were in the ascendancy.

"We created moments where if we had smelt blood, been a bit more adventurous and ambitious in and around the box we could have made it happen.

"There were opportunities there to take the win, but having said that, they had a chance in the dying moments and a point is better than nothing.”

On March’s booking, Weaver added: “How he has been given a yellow card, I really don’t know.

“It’s guesswork. It’s a lottery sometimes at this level. You’re expecting the flag to go across the linesman’s chest and the referee to point to the spot, but you never really know.”

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Sims, O'Connor, Moon, Burrell, Morris, Fox, Taylor, Muldoon, J Daly (Cursons 61), March. Unused substitutes: Oxley, Asare, Cornelius, Sanderson, Dooley, Gibson.