HARROGATE TOWN manager Simon Weaver cut a frustrated figure after seeing his team gift victory to hosts Colchester United.

Harry Anderson bagged his maiden career hat-trick in a comfortable 3-1 victory for the hosts.

All three of his goals came in the first half after Colchester had fallen behind in the third minute to Stephen Duke-McKenna’s fine low shot into the far corner.

Harrogate have now suffered three straight defeats in League Two.

“I’m disappointed because we got off to such a good start,” said Weaver. “We gifted a talented attacking outfit in Colchester three goals out of nowhere, under no undue pressure.

“Sometimes as a manager, you’re ripping your hair out because you’re watching games two or three times back over trying to reflect calmly and thinking ‘is it the style of play, is it the system of play, are we exposing our defenders more than we should be’ because we’ve got to look at ourselves, first and foremost.

“We’ve watched the goals back already and what you’re trying to do as a manager is set up the team so you have the numerical advantage to be able to pick up in the box and have one spare.

“We did and we keep conceding goals when we’ve got the advantage.

FRUSTRATION: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I’m looking at individuals at the minute and you’ve got to tell them the truth – they need to do more in our box.”

Colchester United: Macey, Vincent-Young (Hunt 29), Tucker, Araujo, Iandolo, Read, Bishop (Williams 78), Lisbie (Edwards 78), Payne, Anderson (Kuffour Jr 90), Mbick (Tovide 88). Unused substitutes: Smith, Powell.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Burrell, O'Connor (Asare 46), Faulkner, Slater, Fox (Morris 59), Evans, Duke-Mckenna, McAleny (Taylor 79), Smith, Muldoon. Unused substitutes: Oxley, Bradbury, Sutton, Cursons.