Harrogate Town 'bullied' by Bromley to leave Simon Weaver calling for better defending
Second-half goals from substitute Nicke Kabamba and Omar Sowunmi were enough to seal the three points for hosts’ Bromley and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.
“There were positives today up to a point, but we were too relaxed in the final third,” said Weaver.
“We know how physical they are but we went into our shells a bit in the second half when we needed to produce the same performance as the first half.
“Let’s call it as it was, we lost to two set pieces and were bullied at both of them. We needed to be better in those situations.
“It hurts because we watched at length what Bromley do but we still fell into the trap. I want us to be better than what we are right now and it’s about how I elevate our team to no longer be a plucky side in this league.”
Bromley: Smith, Sowunmi, Cameron, Odutayo, Ifill, Charles, Arthurs (Krauhaus 62), Hondermarck (Thompson 62), Pinnock, Cheek (Umolu 85), Dinanga (Kabamba 67). Unused substitutes: Long, Webster, Ilunga.
Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Cass, Bradbury, O'Connor, Burrell, Morris, Evans,Taylor (McAleny 73), Smith (Muldoon 85), Duke-Mckenna, McCoulsky (Bennett 77). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Asare, Faulkner, Fox.
Referee: Alan Young. Attendance: 2,340