HARROGATE TOWN boss Simon Weaver hailed the “relentless” nature of his players as they edged closer to confirming their League Two status for next season.

The Sulphurites are now nine points clear of the drop zone with four games left to play.

Midfielder Kieran Green brilliantly flighted the ball over James Belshaw’s head 10 yards from the halfway line after spotting the Harrogate keeper out of his goal to open the scoring in the 39th minute.

Iceland international Jason Dadi Svanthorsson then doubled the visitors’ advantage in first-half stoppage time.

But League Two play-off hopefuls Grimsby tossed away two points at the death as an Ellis Taylor effort and Danny Rose’s own goal saw the shares spoiled.

“We are hard to beat at home and that’s nine games unbeaten now with five wins and four draws,” Weaver said.

“I’m proud of that record, so I was angry at half-time because my pride was hurt even though I knew it would be hard against a good team.

“But we came back fighting in the second half and, after making it 2-1, we were relentless which is what this club is all about.”

FOR STARTERS: Harrogate Town's Ellis Taylor came up with a timely late strike at home to Grimsby Town on Saturday. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Weaver was also full of praise for Green’s wonder goal but added that Taylor’s effort was a strike of top-class quality, too.

“Their first goal was magical,” he conceded.

“From way inside his own half, it was a shot to nothing by a confident player and full credit to him, but we had our own magical moment from Ellis.

“He put the ball right in the top corner and he’s a real threat when he comes off the right flank like that.”

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Sims, O'Connor, Moon, Burrell (Akono Bilongo 86), Fox (Dooley 75), Morris, Muldoon, March, Taylor, Cursons (James Daly 46). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Asare, Sanderson, Gibson.

Grimsby Town: Wright, Rodgers, Tharme (Warren 75), McJannett, McEachran, Svanthorsson (Burns 90), Green (Thompson 75), Khouri (Davies 46), Hume, Barrington (Vernam 74), Rose. Unused substitutes: Eastwood, Turi.