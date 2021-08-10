Blow: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has seen his early season plans ruined by a Covid issues. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

It comes a day after Harrogate saw their next scheduled three matches in league and cup postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

The Sulphurites' tie with Rochdale, due to take place on Tuesday night, was the first fixture to be called off, alongside the club's League Two trips to Crawley Town and Leyton Orient.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the governing body have determined that with the second round due to take place in a fortnight, Harrogate will have no available time, due to their other commitments, to fit in the fixture.

Last season, Orient had to forfeit their tie against Tottenham Hotspur when coronavirus left them unable to play.

A league statement read: "Rochdale AFC will receive a bye into this season’s Round Two of the Carabao Cup after it was determined opponents Harrogate Town would be unable to fulfil the Round One fixture within the required time period.

"This follows a request to reschedule Harrogate’s next three fixtures after number of positive cases of COVID-19 were identified within the club and a number of individuals being unable to play or train due to either a positive test, or the requirement to self-isolate, in line with Government and EFL guidance.