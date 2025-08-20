NOT entirely by design, perhaps, but the evidence of Harrogate Town's 1-0 win at home to Barrow suggested manager Simon Weaver might have hit on the right formula for an entertaining and effective "three quarter-line".

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a 4-2-3-1 formation it is important the three players behind the centre-forward combine well with him and each other to create chances.

They need to finish them too, which was Harrogate's only failing apart from Shawn McCoulsky's assured finish after running onto a beautiful curling ball from Stephen Duke-McKenna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had Ellis Taylor not smashed the ball against the underside of the bar in the first half or Reece Smith not hit the far post after running brilliantly onto the ball McCoulsky shielded for him, Harrogate might not have had to show their grit in an attritional final half-hour. But they did to extend their unbeaten start to League Two to four games.

GOOD FEELING: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver and assistant Paul Thirlwell. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Duke-McKenna, Taylor and Smith were all excellent when Harrogate were hot, all substituted by the end as they dug in for victory.

"In the final third they can basically go and do what they want as long as they win it back when we lose it," explained Weaver.

"Dukey's more of an out-and-out winger, Ellis coming off the right comes right into the middle of the park . He gives us passing options and the man in possession of the ball is very confident then."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the hole between them, Smith was chosen as man of the match.

GOOD START: arrogate Town's Stephen Duke-McKenna Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

"We brought Reece in as a winger but we had a bit of a clunky pre-season so we had a bit of a look in a training session just to get a bit more fluidity in the team and straight away something happened," revealed Weaver

"Paul (Thirlwell, his assistant) and I looked at each other and thought, 'That just feels right' so we took the opportunity to go with it in the first game of the season. He's got better and better.

"They gave him the man of the match on Tuesday and sometimes the corporate suite doesn't always get it right but he must have been right up there in everyone's books."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKenna, who impressed as much with passes slid down the inside-left channel as traditional wing play scored the opening-day winner at Bristol Rovers and the equaliser at Cambridge United. A loan at St Johnstone in the second half of last season appears to have done him some good.

"He's come back fresh, energetic," said Weaver.

"He was grumbling when I brought him off but I just explained we weren't passing the ball.

"He's very passionate and I love all that. He's backing it up.

"People are worried about him. You can see experienced players backing off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether it was the loan spell or a better understanding of his out-and-out strengths now, it's certainly doing the trick."

McCoulsky's goal was his first for Harrogate since joining from Maidenhead United in the summer but the failure to add to it meant the hosts had to show "a bit of everything" for their first home win of a campaign which has seen them win two, draw two.

"It's great to capitalise on the great pitch and there was a lot of good football - passing sharply into the forward's feet, a lot of movement off it.