Harrogate Town finding the right formula to show early League Two promise
In a 4-2-3-1 formation it is important the three players behind the centre-forward combine well with him and each other to create chances.
They need to finish them too, which was Harrogate's only failing apart from Shawn McCoulsky's assured finish after running onto a beautiful curling ball from Stephen Duke-McKenna.
Had Ellis Taylor not smashed the ball against the underside of the bar in the first half or Reece Smith not hit the far post after running brilliantly onto the ball McCoulsky shielded for him, Harrogate might not have had to show their grit in an attritional final half-hour. But they did to extend their unbeaten start to League Two to four games.
Duke-McKenna, Taylor and Smith were all excellent when Harrogate were hot, all substituted by the end as they dug in for victory.
"In the final third they can basically go and do what they want as long as they win it back when we lose it," explained Weaver.
"Dukey's more of an out-and-out winger, Ellis coming off the right comes right into the middle of the park . He gives us passing options and the man in possession of the ball is very confident then."
In the hole between them, Smith was chosen as man of the match.
"We brought Reece in as a winger but we had a bit of a clunky pre-season so we had a bit of a look in a training session just to get a bit more fluidity in the team and straight away something happened," revealed Weaver
"Paul (Thirlwell, his assistant) and I looked at each other and thought, 'That just feels right' so we took the opportunity to go with it in the first game of the season. He's got better and better.
"They gave him the man of the match on Tuesday and sometimes the corporate suite doesn't always get it right but he must have been right up there in everyone's books."
McKenna, who impressed as much with passes slid down the inside-left channel as traditional wing play scored the opening-day winner at Bristol Rovers and the equaliser at Cambridge United. A loan at St Johnstone in the second half of last season appears to have done him some good.
"He's come back fresh, energetic," said Weaver.
"He was grumbling when I brought him off but I just explained we weren't passing the ball.
"He's very passionate and I love all that. He's backing it up.
"People are worried about him. You can see experienced players backing off.
"Whether it was the loan spell or a better understanding of his out-and-out strengths now, it's certainly doing the trick."
McCoulsky's goal was his first for Harrogate since joining from Maidenhead United in the summer but the failure to add to it meant the hosts had to show "a bit of everything" for their first home win of a campaign which has seen them win two, draw two.
"It's great to capitalise on the great pitch and there was a lot of good football - passing sharply into the forward's feet, a lot of movement off it.
"We'll have to be better with the finish. I've seen better teams than ourselves lose a bit of control when there's tension in the air because they've not dispatched a team."