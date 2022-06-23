The 2022/23 League Two season kicks off a week earlier than usual on Saturday July 30 due to the World Cup being played in Qatar in November and December.

Harrogate have Yorkshire derbies with Bradford City on Saturday October 1 at home and then on Thursday December 29 at Valley Parade.

A new Yorkshire derby with Doncaster Rovers takes place for the first time at Doncaster’s Eco Power Stadium on Saturday December 17. The return is scheduled for Saturday April 15.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Harrogate conclude the season at home to Rochdale on Saturday May 6.

July

Sat 30 Swindon Town H

August

Sat 6 Crewe Alexandra A

Wed 10 Carabao Cup One

Sat 13 Crawley Town H

Tue 16 Gillingham A

Sat 20 Barrow A

Wed 24 Carabao Cup Two

Sat 27 Newport County H

September

Sat 3 Sutton United A

Sat 10 Carlisle United H

Tue 13 Salford City H

Sat 17 Stockport County A

Sat 24 Stevenage A

October

Sat 1 Bradford City H

Sat 8 Colchester United A

Sat 15 Hartlepool United H

Sat 22 Tranmere Rovers H

Tue 25 Walsall A

Sat 29 A.F.C. Wimbledon A

November

Sat 5 Emirates FA Cup 1st round

Wed 9 Carabao Cup Three

Sat 12 Leyton Orient H

Sat 19 Mansfield Town H

Sat 26 Emirates FA Cup 2nd round

December

Sat 3 Rochdale A

Sat 10 Northampton Town H

Sat 17 Doncaster Rovers A

Wed 21 Carabao Cup Four

Mon 26 Grimsby Town H

Thu 29 Bradford City A

January

Sun 1 Hartlepool United A

Sat 7 Colchester United H

Wed 11 Carabao Cup Five

Sat 14 Stevenage H

Sat 21 Grimsby Town A

Sat 28 Sutton United H

February

Sat 4 Carlisle United A

Sat 11 Stockport County H

Tue 14 Salford City A

Sat 18 Crewe Alexandra H

Sat 25 Swindon Town A

March

Sat 4 Gillingham H

Sat 11 Crawley Town A

Sat 18 Barrow H

Sat 25 Newport County A International Date

April

Sat 1 Tranmere Rovers A

Fri 7 A.F.C. Wimbledon H

Mon 10 Leyton Orient A

Sat 15 Doncaster Rovers H

Tue 18 Walsall H

Sat 22 Northampton Town A

Sat 29 Mansfield Town A

May