The 2022/23 League Two season kicks off a week earlier than usual on Saturday July 30 due to the World Cup being played in Qatar in November and December.
Harrogate have Yorkshire derbies with Bradford City on Saturday October 1 at home and then on Thursday December 29 at Valley Parade.
A new Yorkshire derby with Doncaster Rovers takes place for the first time at Doncaster’s Eco Power Stadium on Saturday December 17. The return is scheduled for Saturday April 15.
Harrogate conclude the season at home to Rochdale on Saturday May 6.
July
Sat 30 Swindon Town H
August
Sat 6 Crewe Alexandra A
Wed 10 Carabao Cup One
Sat 13 Crawley Town H
Tue 16 Gillingham A
Sat 20 Barrow A
Wed 24 Carabao Cup Two
Sat 27 Newport County H
September
Sat 3 Sutton United A
Sat 10 Carlisle United H
Tue 13 Salford City H
Sat 17 Stockport County A
Sat 24 Stevenage A
October
Sat 1 Bradford City H
Sat 8 Colchester United A
Sat 15 Hartlepool United H
Sat 22 Tranmere Rovers H
Tue 25 Walsall A
Sat 29 A.F.C. Wimbledon A
November
Sat 5 Emirates FA Cup 1st round
Wed 9 Carabao Cup Three
Sat 12 Leyton Orient H
Sat 19 Mansfield Town H
Sat 26 Emirates FA Cup 2nd round
December
Sat 3 Rochdale A
Sat 10 Northampton Town H
Sat 17 Doncaster Rovers A
Wed 21 Carabao Cup Four
Mon 26 Grimsby Town H
Thu 29 Bradford City A
January
Sun 1 Hartlepool United A
Sat 7 Colchester United H
Wed 11 Carabao Cup Five
Sat 14 Stevenage H
Sat 21 Grimsby Town A
Sat 28 Sutton United H
February
Sat 4 Carlisle United A
Sat 11 Stockport County H
Tue 14 Salford City A
Sat 18 Crewe Alexandra H
Sat 25 Swindon Town A
March
Sat 4 Gillingham H
Sat 11 Crawley Town A
Sat 18 Barrow H
Sat 25 Newport County A International Date
April
Sat 1 Tranmere Rovers A
Fri 7 A.F.C. Wimbledon H
Mon 10 Leyton Orient A
Sat 15 Doncaster Rovers H
Tue 18 Walsall H
Sat 22 Northampton Town A
Sat 29 Mansfield Town A
May
Sat 6 Rochdale H