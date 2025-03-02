SIMON WEAVER hailed his Harrogate Town players’ “character” after they recorded a crucial victory over Accrington Stanley.

The Sulphurites leapfrogged their opponents in the League Two table and, more significantly, moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone thanks to Saturday’s 2-1 success at Wetherby Road.

Jasper Moon’s 19th-minute header handed the hosts a half-time lead, and although Josh Woods equalised shortly after the interval, Josh March’s instinctive volley ultimately decided matters.

And Town boss Weaver said he was impressed by the way his troops started the contest, and then reacted to the setback of being pegged back.

"Credit to the players,” he said. “They stuck to the task in what was another League Two war of attrition and we have come out on top – and I think that’s because of the character of the team, they just kept on going.

"We were in the driving seat in the first half and were probably better than the score-line suggested at 1-0, but then Accrington score with the first opportunity they’ve had all game.

"A lot of teams could crumble at that point, but we didn’t. We were gritty throughout and a fantastic Josh March goal sealed the win – so I am delighted.

"It’s a good win for us.”

MATCH-WINNER: Harrogate Town's Josh March Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

On the moment which settled the match, Weaver added: "It was an instinctive finish, and it fell to the right person for us. I’m delighted for him, he works his socks off.”

Saturday’s win lifts Town to 20th place in the League Two standings.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Sims, O'Connor, Moon, Burrell, Morris, Fox (Sutton 46), Hill, Taylor (Cornelius 74), Muldoon (Gibson 84), March (Cursons 66). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Dooley, Sanderson.

Accrington Stanley: Crellin, Love, Matthews, Ward, Quirk, Coyle, Whalley (Walton 61), Henderson (O'Brien-Whitmarsh 46), Conneely (Caton 80), Hunter (Brown 81), J Woods. Unused substitutes: Kelly,Batty,Aljofree.