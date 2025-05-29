Harrogate Town hand figurehead role to Warren Burrell after agreeing new contract
Burrell succeeds Josh Falkingham, who retired from playing at the end of the 2025-26 season and is now set to take up a coaching role at Wetherby Road.
As Falkingham's vice-captain and No 3 in the all-time list of Harrogate appearances, Burrell was the obvious choice to take over but his contract was about to run down at the end of June.
“I’m delighted, the club means a lot to me," said the Sheffield-born player, who operates across the defence and in midfield.
"I’ve been here a long time now and I’m glad that journey is continuing.
“To be captain is a proud day for myself and my family, it means a lot to me wearing the armband and I hope I can do it justice because Falks was a great captain and a great leader.
“We’re all proud of where Harrogate have got to, but now it’s about challenging ourselves to do more and bringing more proud days to the club.
“There’s a lot of players in this squad who are leaders without the armband and together singing off the same hymn sheet we can push the club forward.”
Burrell's is a redemption story at Harrogate after his first spell ended in 2009 when he began serving two years of a four-year prison sentence for grievous bodily harm.
After spells with Sheffield FC, Leek Town and Buxton, he returned in 2016, and his rehabilitation is complete after being made the figurehead of the League Two club.
