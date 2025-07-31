Harrogate Town handed eve-of-season boost after defender signs new deal

HARROGATE TOWN have been handed an eve-of-season boost with the news that full-back Liam Gibson has agreed a new contract with the club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 28-year-old signed from Morecambe in 2023 and has made 45 appearances in his time in North Yorkshire.

After suffering an injury late last season, Gibson was invited back for pre-season to train with the club and has now secured fresh terms.

Manager Simon Weaver said: "We’re delighted he’s staying, he’s been very unlucky with injuries but has come back in fine fettle and is a player in the top echelons of the league in terms of ability.

Harrogate Town defender Liam Gibson has signed a new deal. Pictures courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

"He’s a great lad who is committed to the club and passionate about his football.

"He’s hardly missed a session during pre-season and has shown real determination to prove himself at the club.”

Gibson added: "It has felt like a long four weeks, but my mindset was to come back in and try my best and luckily I've ended up getting a contract.

"I've been gutted about my injuries last season but hopefully they're behind us now.

"I'm just concentrated on playing games and helping the team.