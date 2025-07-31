Harrogate Town handed eve-of-season boost after defender signs new deal
The 28-year-old signed from Morecambe in 2023 and has made 45 appearances in his time in North Yorkshire.
After suffering an injury late last season, Gibson was invited back for pre-season to train with the club and has now secured fresh terms.
Manager Simon Weaver said: "We’re delighted he’s staying, he’s been very unlucky with injuries but has come back in fine fettle and is a player in the top echelons of the league in terms of ability.
"He’s a great lad who is committed to the club and passionate about his football.
"He’s hardly missed a session during pre-season and has shown real determination to prove himself at the club.”
Gibson added: "It has felt like a long four weeks, but my mindset was to come back in and try my best and luckily I've ended up getting a contract.
"I've been gutted about my injuries last season but hopefully they're behind us now.
"I'm just concentrated on playing games and helping the team.
"I've absolutely loved my time here, I love the lads, I love playing for the club and can’t wait for the season ahead."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.