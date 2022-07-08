Harrogate Town hoping to give Lewis Richards the full season he needs as Wolves youngster returns for another loan

COMING BACK: Harrogate Town loanee Lewis Richards

The 20-year-old made just eight appearances after joining in January but was still able to make a big impression on supporters.

Richards is a versatile left-footed defender comfortable carrying the ball forward, and Sulphurites manager Simon Weaver thinks a full season of senior football is the best thing for his development.

“We’re delighted that Lewis is re-joining us," he said of the Irish under-21 international. "Lewis is a talented player that will really benefit from being in a first-team set-up for a whole season.

He’s strong, a good all-round defender and can drive forward well with the ball, so he fits the bill.”