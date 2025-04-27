SIMON WEAVER said that Harrogate Town simply were not ruthless enough to register the result he felt their overall performance against Notts County probably warranted.

The Sulphurites suffered a first defeat in 11 home matches when they lost out 3-1 at Wetherby Road.

With their League Two status already secured, there was little riding on the game as far as the hosts were concerned, though there was nothing about their display to suggest that they were treating it as a dead rubber.

And although Jack Muldoon did score one superb goal, Town failed to finish off a host of other clear scoring opportunities and were eventually undone by a couple of clinical bits of play by their promotion-chasing visitors.

“On another day it is a completely different score-line, but fair play to Notts County,” Weaver said. "They took their chances and we didn't, it's as simple as that.

"I thought that we should have taken more of the goal-scoring chances that came our way. We had three or four before we actually conceded, which was galling at the time.

"I thought that they looked open to be honest, but then any team kicks on when they score a goal and they showed their qualities as well. They were very good in possession.

"But, there are a lot of plus points and we won’t dwell on this. We know that we are heading in the right direction.”

Harrogate Town's Jack Muldoon was on target during Saturday's home defeat to Notts County. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Asare, O'Connor, Moon, Gibson (A Bilongo 45), Falkingham (Dooley 69), Fox (Morris 28), Muldoon, March, Taylor, Cursons (James Daly 69). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Foulds, M Daly.

Notts County: Bass, McDonald, Platt, Bedeau, Gordon (Jarvis 85), Abbott (Hinchy 88), Palmer, Jones (Traore 80), Grant, McGoldrick, Jatta (Whitaker 80). Unused substitutes: Miller, Macari, Edwards.