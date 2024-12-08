HARROGATE TOWN manager Simon Weaver was quick to acknowledge that AFC Wimbledon were worthy winners of their League Two clash at a windswept Wetherby Road.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wombles ran out 3-0 victors in North Yorkshire as they climbed back into a play-off position, with Josh Kelly, John-Joe O’Toole and Matty Stevens on target, but could easily have finished the game with more goals.

The Sulphurites, by stark contrast, failed to create a single clear-cut opportunity while also struggling to cope with the visitors at the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weaver felt that Johnnie Jackson’s visitors adapted better to the challenging conditions created by Storm Darragh’s journey across the country.

“We were just beaten in key moments, two set-piece goals and a mistake,” Harrogate’s manager said.

“I think that Wimbledon’s physicality was better suited to the conditions and they took advantage of that. I think they played the conditions well. There were six-footers coming at us from all angles and it was difficult.

“We worked hard at set-pieces in training in the week, but they were better in those situations and deserved their lead at half-time because they were such a threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And it changes the psyche of the team when you’re 2-0 down, it’s blowing a gale, you’ve just lost the last game and have a mountain to climb once again.

SECOND-BEST: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver accepted his team were off the pace agaisnst AFC Wimbledon at The Exercise Stadium. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“It’s hard to overcome a three-goal deficit when it’s so early on in the game, but at least the players stuck at it in awful conditions.”

While Wimbledon had 19 shots at goal over the course of the 90 minutes, eight of which were on target, Harrogate managed to test visiting stopper Owen Goodman just the once.

On his side’s lack of creativity and attacking threat, Weaver said: “Basically, we didn’t show enough quality to break them down or have any real sustained pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Decision-making at key moments is hurting us at the moment.”

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Sims, O'Connor, Moon, Asare (Foulds 72), Falkingham (Matty Daly 15), Duke-Mckenna, Sutton, Cornelius, J Daly, Folarin (Muldoon 60). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Burrell, March, Muskwe.

AFC Wimbledon: Goodman, Ogundere, O'Toole, Johnson, Neufville, Harbottle (Sidwell 90), Smith, Tilley, Stevens, Kelly, Bugiel (Pigott 77). Unused substitutes: Ward, Biler, Furlong, Sawyers, Williams.