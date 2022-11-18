Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver sees progression through possession but defending is still a concern

Simon Weaver says possession is the way forward for Harrogate Town but he has warned his players they will need to work very hard at the defensive side of their game too.

Traditionally, the Sulphurites have been unafraid to get a bit more direct than some sides, but ahead of Saturday's League Two visit from Mansfield Town, manager Weaver admitted his side is developing along different lines.

Harrogate have loaned a number of young players from higher-division clubs and the manager is trying to tweak his style of play to suit them better."We’ve got a good group of players who have got serious potential,” he noted."There's a belief in the work the lads are doing in training.

"They're enjoying the lion's share of possession in every game recently.

"We think that's our best way of playing moving forwards but we've got to stiffen up defensively, the goals against column has to look better."

But Weaver knows enjoying themselves on the ball cannot come at the expense of doing their job properly defensively. Only Harrogate's upcoming FA Cup opponents Hartlepool United have conceded more goals in League Two this season.

Weaver says his players are fully on board with putting that right.

"We all want the same thing," he insisted. "We want to concede fewer opportunities and score more.

PLOTTING POSSESSION: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver

"We've got to be able to defend the box with more determination and be a bit more streetwise.

"They don't come much tougher to test that resilience than Mansfield and we've got to find a way of being better at that.

"If we do sort that one element of the game out, we're looking at being a very competitive League Two outfit."

If Weaver is the Football League's longest-serving manager, Mansfield's Nigel Clough is one of its most experienced, having overseen well over 1,000 games in all competitions with the Stags, Sheffield United, Derby County and a Burton Albion team he brought up from non-league.

"They had a slow start last season, then a tremendous run," said Weaver.

"He settled it right down. He knows what he wants from his players, motivates them and they're always up for it.

"It should be a tough game but one we're really looking forward to."

