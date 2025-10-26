Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver up for challenge of halting dismal form
Town fans vented their frustration after rock-bottom Newport County comfortably won 3-0 at the Exercise Stadium – with the Sulphurites now just three points above them in the League Two standings.
Newport went ahead in the 12th minute when Sammy Braybrooke’s free-kick was pushed out by goalkeeper Mark Oxley and Kai Whitmore turned the ball back across goal for Courtney Baker-Richardson, who diverted it home from a few yards out.
The visitors doubled their lead in the 49th minute as Whitmore’s cross was inadvertently knocked into his own net by Bobby Faulkner.
Cameron Antwi sealed the Exiles’ win two minutes later when he slotted home a low shot after being set up by Whitmore.
“It was a poor one for us,” admitted Weaver. “We looked at this game as a really good opportunity, but mad moments again, conceding two second-half goals out of nowhere, cost us.
“It’s easy to grab negative momentum these days and sensationalise it. We’ve lost four on the bounce, we’ve done that before. I’ve had 701 league games here now, and there’s peaks and troughs.
“We know what’s against us, but this is by no means anywhere near my biggest challenge.
"If Liverpool can lose four on the bounce, I’m sure Harrogate Town can as well. We’ll pick them up, we’ll grit it out, we’ll go again.”
Harrogate Town: Oxley, Asare, Faulkner, Bradbury, Slater, Fox (Morris 61), Evans, Duke-Mckenna, Smith (Taylor 61), McAleny (Cursons 69), Muldoon. Unused substitutes: Belshaw, Burrell, O'Connor, Sutton.
Newport County: Wright, Ogunneye, Evans, Jenkins, Thomas, Whitmore (Brennan 71), Braybrooke, Antwi, Lloyd (Odimayo 90), Garner (Kamwa 82), Baker-Richardson (Reindorf 71). Unused substitutes: Tzanev, Driscoll-Glennon, Alexander-Walker.
Referee: Simon Mather (Manchester).