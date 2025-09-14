HARROGATE TOWN boss Simon Weaver is hoping his team can discover their “ruthless streak” after its absence saw them come off second-best at Swindon Town.

Aaron Drinan’s late double put the Robins above Gillingham on goal difference after Jack Muldoon put Harrogate ahead and Ollie Clarke equalised just before half-time.

Harrogate have now lost four games in a row , but Weaver saw plenty of positives in his team’s performance.

“We started very well indeed and right from the off, with the two efforts on goal,” said Weaver.

“The build-up play was good and the intensity was there and then we grew in stature because of the good early start scored from a fine through-ball and good reactions from Jack Muldoon.

“You can see it’s a team not far off it. But it’s then having that ruthless streak within us to go and get a second and then stamp our authority right on it.

“We conceded but I didn’t think the character of the team was in doubt. But obviously we’re disappointed to concede the two late goals.”

A deflected effort from Harrogate’s Reece Smith struck the post before Muldoon grabbed the 30th minute opener on the rebound after Connor Ripley saved his earlier effort.

NOT FAR OFF: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Tom Wilson-Brown nearly equalised but a great save from James Belshaw denied the defender. Clarke levelled a minute before the break with a looping header from Joe Snowdon’s cross.

After the restart Glatzel’s near-post header from a corner went into the side-netting but the Robins went ahead in the 71st minute after Drinan nodded home from close range in a cramped box.

Ellis Taylor went close for Harrogate with a dipping free-kick before Drinan grabbed his sixth goal of the season, sealing the win with a cool finish from the edge of the box after latching onto Clarke’s through-ball.

Swindon Town: Ripley, Wright, Mabete (Knight-Lebel 80), Wilson-Brown, Snowdon, Kilkenny, Clarke (Bodin 90), Oldaker (Palmer 55), Munroe, Glatzel (Murphy 80), Drinan. Unused substitutes: Ward, Butterworth, Ehibhatiomhan.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Cass (O'Connor 75), Burrell, Faulkner, Asare, Morris (Fox 70), Evans, Hill (Taylor 16), Smith, Duke-Mckenna (McAleny 70), Muldoon (McCoulsky 70). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Bennett.