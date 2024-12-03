Harrogate Town player ratings: Best performances at the back as Sulphurites fail to land a glove

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 21:55 BST
Harrogate Town suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Salford City’s Moor Lane.

The Sulphurites came into the game on the back of three consecutive wins but struggled to lay a glove on familiar foes.

James Belshaw – barracked relentlessly in the second half, there was little he could do 6

Toby Sims – unable to stop Tyrese Fornah making the goal but he had some good moments defensively too 6

Anthony O'Connor – played his part in a defensive unit which limited Salford's chances despite them dominating possession 7

Jasper Moon – likewise 7

Zico Asare – defended well at times 7

Stephen Duke-McKenna – unable to create anything from the right 5

HARD-WORKING PERFORMANCE: Anthony O'Connor of Harrogate Townplaceholder image
Dean Cornelius– over-run in midfield 6

Wayne Burrell – not what he is in the team, for but he missed a good chance early on 5

James Daly – could have no complaints with his substitution 6

Josh March – like all the forwards, he was working off very little 6

Jack Muldoon – no chances for him 6

Substitutes:

Sam Folarin (for Muldoon, 57) – got wide at times to try to make something happen but could not 5

Admiral Muskwe (for March, 57) – unable to make an impact on his debut 5

Matty Daly (for J Daly, 67) – asking a lot for him to turn it around 5

Enomfori Nto (Duke-McKenna, 75) – ditto 5

Not used: Oxley, Foulds, Falkingham.

