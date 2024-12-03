Harrogate Town player ratings: Best performances at the back as Sulphurites fail to land a glove
The Sulphurites came into the game on the back of three consecutive wins but struggled to lay a glove on familiar foes.
James Belshaw – barracked relentlessly in the second half, there was little he could do 6
Toby Sims – unable to stop Tyrese Fornah making the goal but he had some good moments defensively too 6
Anthony O'Connor – played his part in a defensive unit which limited Salford's chances despite them dominating possession 7
Jasper Moon – likewise 7
Zico Asare – defended well at times 7
Stephen Duke-McKenna – unable to create anything from the right 5
Dean Cornelius– over-run in midfield 6
Wayne Burrell – not what he is in the team, for but he missed a good chance early on 5
James Daly – could have no complaints with his substitution 6
Josh March – like all the forwards, he was working off very little 6
Jack Muldoon – no chances for him 6
Substitutes:
Sam Folarin (for Muldoon, 57) – got wide at times to try to make something happen but could not 5
Admiral Muskwe (for March, 57) – unable to make an impact on his debut 5
Matty Daly (for J Daly, 67) – asking a lot for him to turn it around 5
Enomfori Nto (Duke-McKenna, 75) – ditto 5
Not used: Oxley, Foulds, Falkingham.