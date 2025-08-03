Harrogate Town please Simon Weaver with their industry at Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers were the better side in the first half at the Memorial Stadium but the Sulphurites stayed in the game and were rewarded when Stephen Duke-McKenna chipped into the net just after the hour mark to earn a 1-0 win.
Harrogate manager Weaver praised his side’s effort and industry as being crucial to a win which spoiled Darrell Clarke’s return as Rovers’ coach – the former Barnsley boss back in the game following his sacking by the Oakwell board back in March.
“Really pleased, and a deserved win, we knew it would be a difficult game but the lads got their rewards for putting in a great team performance to a man,” said Weaver.
“They worked their socks off and we merited the win. Not just because of that, but the effort was incredible today.
“The new players hit the ground running, great debuts from everyone and testament to all the hard work the boys have put in over pre-season.”
Weaver was particularly enthused by how his new players performed. He gave debuts to six summer signings, with substitute striker Shawn McCoulsky catching the eye and playing a vital role in Duke-McKenna’s goal.
“Whenever we sign someone new there’s always that part of me that thinks we’ve got to get it right in terms of their character and they’ve been superb with their efforts in training in pre-season, and whilst people might look at results our eyes were firmly on Bristol Rovers and working towards something and trying to shape something with the new players,” explained Weaver.
Bristol Rovers: Southwood, Moore, Kilgour, Mola (Akono Bilongo 83), Senior, McEachran (Howley 69), Conteh, Sparkes, Sotiriou (Dewsbury 68), Thomas (Hutchinson 69), Omochere (Harrison 68). Unused substitutes: Young, Ellison.
Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Cass, O'Connor, Bradbury, Burrell, Morris, Evans, Taylor, Smith (Hill 72), Duke-Mckenna, Bennett (McCoulsky 45). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Asare, Faulkner, Fox, Gibson.
Referee: Carl Brook (East Sussex).