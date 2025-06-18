Harrogate Town raid non-league club once again to secure sixth summer signing

HARROGATE Town have raided National League South outfit Maidenhead United for a second time in the close season – bringing in winger Reece Smith.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has penned a two-year deal on the back of an impressive campaign at York Road where he registered seven goals and contributed ten assists.

After over 150 appearances for Alan Devonshire’s side – relegated from the National League at the end of 2024-25 - Smith has now switched to North Yorkshire where he links up with former team-mate Shawn McCoulsky, who also recently made the switch from Maidenhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith is the club’s sixth summer recruit following the earlier additions of McCoulsky, Jack Evans, Lewis Cass, Mason Bennett and Tom Bradbury.

Latest Harrogate Town signing Reece Brown. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

On joining, Smith said: "I had a really good connection with Shawn on the pitch last season and that’s hopefully something I can bring to Harrogate.

"As soon as I spoke to the manager and staff it was clear to me, this felt like the right place, when I visited the area my family and I immediately fell in love with it.

"I can’t wait to get out there and play for the club, give it absolutely everything I can and put in some good performances."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of player recruitment Lloyd Kerry added: "We’ve been really impressed with what we’ve seen of Reece so far, he’s a creative left winger who travels well with the ball and commits full backs.

Former Maidenhead winger Brown has signed a two-year deal.

"He’ll work hard and do the other side of the game as well, you don’t play as many games as he has at National League level if you don’t do that.