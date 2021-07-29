Harrogate Town reopen to fans - just not Doncaster Rovers ones

Harrogate Town supporters will be able to attend Sunday's pre-season friendly at home to Doncaster Rovers, but no away fans will be permitted.

By Stuart Rayner
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 5:46 pm

The Sulphurites had to play their friendly against Sunderland behind closed doors at short notice after the local Safety Advisory Group raised a number of minor issues.

But the League Two club have been able to deal with them in time for the Wetherby Road turnstiles to be open at the weekend.

The match will be all-ticket and sales will commence from 7pm on Thursday.

SUPPORT: Harrogate Town fans can be at Sunday's friendly

Harrogate start their League Two programme at home to Rochdale on August 7, whilst Richie Wellens's first League One game in charge of Rovers is at home to Wimbledon the same afternoon.

