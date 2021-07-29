The Sulphurites had to play their friendly against Sunderland behind closed doors at short notice after the local Safety Advisory Group raised a number of minor issues.

But the League Two club have been able to deal with them in time for the Wetherby Road turnstiles to be open at the weekend.

The match will be all-ticket and sales will commence from 7pm on Thursday.

SUPPORT: Harrogate Town fans can be at Sunday's friendly