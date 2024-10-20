HARROGATE TOWN boss Simon Weaver declared himself happy with a hard-earned point on the road.

Luke Armstrong came back to haunt his former club as lowly Carlisle United had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Brunton Park.

Matty Daly put the visitors ahead after Carlisle had dominated the bulk of the first half, but the hosts levelled through Armstrong just before the break and picked up a vital point.

Weaver was thrilled with the play leading up to it his team’s opener.

SPOILER ALERT: Luke Armstrong scored against former club Harrogate Town to rescue a point for struggling Carlisle United. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“It was a really good goal from our perspective,” he said. “We broke up their attack well, intercepted it well and we got the ball in.

"It’s probably one of the best deliveries I’ve seen out wide from Matty Foulds and then it was a good finish by Matty (Daly).

“There was a bit of frustration losing the lead so soon, only five minutes after our goal, but I’m happy with the point on the road.”

Carlisle started on the front foot, with Harrison Biggins’ curling free-kick hitting the crossbar within the first 10 minutes.

However, Harrogate took the lead against the run of play when Daly slotted home in the 39th minute after he met a brilliant in-swinging cross from Matty Foulds.

The Cumbrians quickly fought back in the 44th minute, with Armstrong netting on the rebound after his initial effort was saved by James Belshaw.

The second half began in the same vein with the hosts seeing plenty of the ball, and Dominic Sadi came close as his left-footed shot went just wide of the post.

Biggins then had a huge chance to snatch a winner but his low shot was blocked as Carlisle’s winless run was extended to five league games.

Carlisle United: Lewis, Thomas, Lavelle, Mellish, Biggins, Guy (Robson 65), Neal, Harper, Sadi (Robinson 77), Armstrong (Wyke 77), Charters (Burey 64). Unused substitutes: Breeze, Vela, Barclay.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Sims, O'Connor, Moon, Foulds, Taylor, Cornelius, Dooley, J Daly, M Daly, Muldoon (Folarin 68). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Asare, Falkingham, Burrell, Duke-Mckenna, March.