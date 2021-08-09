Harrogate Town see three matches postponed due to Covid

Blow: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has seen his early season plans ruined by a Covid issues. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The Sulphurites were due to host Rochdale in the League Cup this evening, before League Two trips to Crawley Town and Leyton Orient.

Last season Orient had to forfeit their tie against Tottenham Hotspur when coronavirus left them unable to play. Then the first four rounds were condensed into September, and although this season’s schedule is more forgiving, it is still tight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second round is due in the week beginning August 23, and with Harrogate’s postponed trip to Brisbane Road was due to be played the previous midweek.

“The Carabao Cup is an important competition for us,” said Weaver. “As we showed last year, you are one win away from a potential televised fixture against a Premier League opponent.”

The league routinely investigates Covid postponements but aims to be flexible with them, and will consider whatever proposal Harrogate put forward for the tie to be played.

The squad will receive individual self-isolation training programmes over Zoom today.