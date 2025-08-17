HARROGATE TOWN boss Simon Weaver described his team’s performance as “chalk and cheese” between the first and second half as they maintained their unbeaten start to the League Two season at Cambridge United.

The hosts totally dominated the first half but only led at half-time by a solitary goal from Louis Appere.

Harrogate equalised early in the second period through Stephen Duke-McKenna and the hosts were unable to respond.

“The first half we weren’t at it,” said Weaver. “We didn’t execute the gameplan well enough, we didn’t commit to it. It was half-hearted with how we tried to stop them.

“But we managed to get through at 1-0 and at 1-0 the game’s never over. We tried to redress the situation and straight away they handled it well and they got intensity around the ball.

“You’ve just got to commit. We’ve done it in other games, but for some reason we didn’t come out of the blocks fast in that respect and we weren’t clear.

“Maybe in previous years we may have come into a game like this being 1-0 down and it might have been two at half-time and come out a bit flattened by it.

“Today was different. It’s an opportunity to show a different side of Harrogate Town and we did just that and we can be proud of all the efforts second half.”

REWARDED: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Cambridge United: Eastwood, Bennett (Gibbons 74), Morrison (Jobe 39), Watts, Purrington, McLoughlin (Mpanzu 74), Ball, Knight, KaiKai (Kachunga 66), Brophy, Appere. Unused substitutes: Hughes, McConnell, Hoddle.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Cass, O'Connor, Bradbury, Burrell, Morris, Evans (Fox 86), Taylor, Smith (McAleny 78), Duke-Mckenna (Muldoon 79), McCoulsky. Unused substitutes: Oxley, Hill, Faulkner, Gibson.