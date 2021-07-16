New Harrogate Town signings Lewis Page and Nathan Sheron. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

Left-back Page, 25, spent last season at Exeter City and made 32 appearances for the Grecians, while

Sheron, 23, arrives following a four-year spell with League One side Fleetwood Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Page came through the West Ham academy and made his first-team debut in July, 2015, appearing against Andorran side Lusitanos in the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round.

Page was loaned out to Cambridge United in January, 2016 and then to Coventry City the following season, where he made over 20 appearances

for the Sky Blues.

A permanent move to League One side Charlton Athletic was confirmed in January, 2017 but the defender struggled for game time due to injury, making 27 appearances in his three years with the club before moving to Exeter in September, 2020.

On joining the club, Page said: “The club is moving in the right direction and when I spoke to the Gaffer we had a good chat and I really liked him.

“I would say I’m the ‘modern day’ type left-back. Obviously I pride myself on my defending - I try to do that first and foremost - but then getting forward is a bonus. I like to get forward a lot and put crosses in and try and effect the game by making assists.”

Utility player Sheron, spent ten years in Liverpool’s youth system, joining at the age of just seven.

Sheron left the Reds and joined Fleetwood in 2016.

The 23-year-old made 27 appearances in his first season with the Cod Army before spending spells on loan with Chorley, Chester, Southport, Walsall and St Mirren.

Sheron, who can play across the back line or in central midfield, spent the last two weeks on trial with Town.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but I’m made up that the agffer has put a bit of trust in me. I’m really happy to get it over the line,” Sheron said.

“It was just about doing whatever I can to impress the gaffer. During pre-season you’ve got to work hard as a team and then earn the respect from the lads. It’s been hard work, but it should help us kick on at the start of the season.

“I’m an honest player and I’ll play wherever the manager puts me. I wear my heart on my sleeve and won’t shirk out of a tackle, so hopefully I can play as many games as possible and try to kick us up the league.