Harrogate Town sign Derby County history-maker on two-year deal

FORMER DERBY County superkid Mason Bennett has joined League Two outfit Harrogate Town.

The 28-year-old, who burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old at Derby and became the Rams youngest ever-player, is the club's fourth summer arrival.

The forward has signed a two-year contract with the club having spent the last two seasons in League One at Burton Albion.

On joining, Bennett, who also currently holds the record for Derby’s youngest ever goalscorer and went on to make 89 appearances for the club, said: "I’ve had positive talks with the manager and liked his ambition and vision for the coming seasons so it was a no brainer for me.

"He wants to get the ball forward and wants strikers who buy into the work ethic and pressing, and that suits my game.

"My challenge is the same as it’s always been, do the best I can and play as much football as I can, when you get the team spirit and a group all pulling in the right direction you can create special memories."

On Bennett, who played over 100 games in this Championship in his time at Millwall, head of player recruitment Lloyd Kerry continued: "Mason has a lot of EFL pedigree at a higher level so we’re really excited he’s on board.

"We’ve got a good blend of attacking options now and I think we’ll see his quality come out when he plays, he can bring players into play and be really physical up there.

"We’ve had a number of meetings with him and think he’ll fit in really well here, he looks a typical Harrogate Town player who grafts for the badge."