Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver has one eye on Wembley return

League Two business may be the major priority for Simon Weaver’s side this season, but while some lower-division clubs give short shrift to the Papa John’s Trophy, the Sulphurities certainly are not among that number.

Town qualified for the knock-out stages of the competition with a game to spare following Tuesday’s 2-0 home victory over Newcastle United Under-21s, which extended the feel-good factor prevalent at Wetherby Road this term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate visit Sheffield Wednesday in their final game in Northern Group H on November 9, with both teams having already reached the last 32.

Harrogate's Danilo Orsi celebrates making it 2-0 against Newcastle United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

On Tuesday’s triumph, Weaver, an ex-Owls player, said: “The Papa John’s Trophy is very important.

“We had our pre-match meeting before the game and we said what our expectations of Newcastle were, but also said that the aim is to progress as far as possible.

“It is about us continuing in this competition because it is an opportunity, if you are successful, to play at Wembley and that is our dream again.

“If we expect from ourselves to keep on going, we would dearly love to get back on the M1 and head towards Wembley again, it would just be amazing.”

Rotherham United’s League One trip to Charlton Athletic has been rearranged for Tuesday, November 2 with a 7.45pm kick off.