HARROGATE TOWN manager warned his team they were stuck in a League Two relegation dogfight after their heavy defeat at Newport County.

Goals from Cameron Evans, Courtney Baker-Richardson and James Clarke enabled County to cruise to victory – just days after losing 5-0 at Accrington Stanley – and put an end to Harrogate’s recent revival.

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver was angered by the fact that all three goals came from corners – the first after just 90 seconds.

“It’s really disappointing,” he said. “We worked on all their routines and went through each individual’s role, but defensively from corners, we didn’t turn up.

“Credit to them; I knew that there’d be a reaction to the other night and a passionate response from Newport.

“They’re similar to us – one of the smaller clubs in this division – and we knew, when their backs were against the wall, they’d come out fighting.

“They got hammered 5-0 and the reaction from their perspective was very good.”

The Sulphurites are 10 points clear of the bottom two in 21st, but Weaver knows they are not safe yet.

“We’ve got to react now and I’d be very surprised if we don’t do that,” he added. “Hopefully the supporters are with us and cheering us on, because we’re in a dogfight.”

There were just 90 seconds on the clock when the recalled Evans headed in Shane McLoughlin’s corner from close range.

County doubled their advantage after 15 minutes from another corner – this time delivered by Anthony Glennon from the right.Courtney Baker-Richardson claimed the goal as the ball was bundled in from close range, possibly via a defender.

Josh March, Ellis Taylor and Anthony O’Connor missed chances to claw a goal back for the visitors before the break.

And former Newport midfielder Bryn Morris hit the crossbar with a free-kick five minutes after half-time.

But County captain Clarke made sure of the three points in the 61st minute when he rifled a shot into the roof of the net after Bobby Kamwa’s spectacular overhead effort was well saved by James Belshaw.

Newport County: Townsend, C Evans, Clarke, Baker, Thomas, Brennan, Kamwa, McLoughlin, Driscoll-Glennon, Baker-Richardson, Ajiboye (Spellman 80). Unused substitutes: Webb, Warner, Mawene, Whitmore, K Evans, Martin.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Sims, O'Connor, Moon, Burrell, Morris, Fox, Taylor, Cornelius (Cursons 64), J Daly,March. Unused substitutes: Oxley, Gibson, Bilongo, Solomon, M Daly, Sanderson.