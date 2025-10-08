Harrogate Town still seeking that elusive breakthrough run to make League Two rivals truly sit up and take notice

NOW in their sixth season as an EFL club, Harrogate Town have consistently produced flurries of good form, but repeatedly failed to turn it into a strong sequence over an extended period to make their divisional rivals truly sit up and take notice.

Monday was a case in point in a 2-1 League Two reverse to visiting Crewe Alexandra.

Having won four of their previous five matches in all competitions, the stage was set for Simon Weaver's side, under the lights in front of the TV cameras at Wetherby Road, to deliver a showcase result and display their upwardly-mobile credentials.

It didn’t quite pan out that way. There was no third successive league victory - something Town last achieved in January 2024 - and they must now get back on the horse at Fleetwood this weekend.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

On whether there is an element of frustration in not turning a good run of form into a very good one, Weaver - who felt his side got a bit too 'excited' at times and lacked composure - said: "It is. All we can be is consistent as staff, players and me as a manager and not go: 'right, okay, gloves up for the next game, let's go 4-4-2 and smash it'. It's not about that.

"A lot of these players are stepping up and we've got to keep working at it and keep grinding. It can be attritional (in games) and sometimes, you need to get the penny to drop and say: 'Stick to it'.

"But I think we are a good, competitive team who are four points off the play-offs in a tight league."

For the first half hour, Town’s counter-attacking tactics worked a treat against a possession-based opponent who weren’t overly hurting them.

Jack Muldoon, who netted in Harrogate Town's 2-1 League Two home loss to Crewe Alexandra.

An early Jack Muldoon opener added to the hosts’ sense of well-being. But Crewe’s equaliser following a clever short corner routine and finished well by Reece Hutchinson changed the game and Town were never quite the same.

Even if Weaver believed the leveller shouldn’t have stood.

His angst was compounded by Crewe’s late winner, courtesy of Max Sanders, with Weaver disappointed that the midfielder was afforded the space to drive forward from just inside his own half and curl home from distance.

"I think the referee missed a block in the area for the equaliser, which was a blatant block," he continued.

"We came back in the second half, hopeful of the win if not a point. But for a moment of dropping off and not showing intensity, we'd have valued a point.

"I thought we soaked it up well (before) when they were on us.

"With their shape, they push the full-backs right on and when they keep possession, they force your wide men back.

"We didn't quite have one of our danger men, Stephen Duke-McKenna, high up the pitch for long enough. However, (Mohamed) Salah has to do it (chase back defensively), so our lads have to. You just dig in."

