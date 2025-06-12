Harrogate Town take signings tally up to five after dual arrivals

HARROGATE Town have completed the signings of former Derby County superkid Mason Bennett and Cheltenham Town centre-back Tom Bradbury to take the number of summer arrivals up to five.

The pair have penned two-year deals with the club.

Bennett, 28, burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old at Derby and became the Rams youngest ever-player in 2011.

On joining, Bennett, who also currently holds the record for Derby’s youngest-ever goalscorer and went on to make 89 appearances for the Championship club, said: "I have had positive talks with the manager and liked his ambition and his vision for the coming seasons, so it was a no brainer for me.

Mason Bennett. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

"He wants to get the ball forward and wants strikers who buy into the work ethic and pressing, and that suits my game.

"My challenge is the same as it’s always been, do the best I can and play as much football as I can.

"When you get the team spirit and a group all pulling in the right direction you can create special memories.

Bradbury, 27, was offered the chance to remain at Cheltenham, but has elected to head to Yorkshire.

Tom Bradbury. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC

The left-footer made 88 appearances for the Robins.

On joining, he said: "I had three really good years at Cheltenham so it was a tough decision to leave, but after meeting with the manager, there was only one place I wanted to go.

"The club is moving forward and I’m excited to be on board, I’m 27 now and coming into my prime, so I want to show the fans what I’m all about.