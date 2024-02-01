Derrick Abu has joined on loan until the end of the season, and Ramsay is now expected to join League One Charlton Athletic.

The 20-year-old was born in German to Nigerian parents but is an England Under-17 international having moved to this country as a two-year-old.

He was scouted by Chelsea as an 11 year-old and signed his first professional contract there, before moving to Southampton when it expired two years later.

“We are delighted to get Derrick signed up on loan" said Harrogate manager Simon Weaver. "He comes from Southampton and our recent record of players from there has been really good.

"He is an athletic full-back who can get up and down the pitch. He is an exciting player to watch, has great technical ability and speaking to him today we get the sense that he is ready to take this opportunity with both hands."

Ramsay has been a key figure for Harrogate this season, making 30 appearances, and in excellent form recently.

Weaver told The Yorkshire Post earlier on deadline day there could be a player sold due to the attention they were receiving but it now looks likely to be two, with Portsmouth understood to be showing interest in Abraham Odoh.