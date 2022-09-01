Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season at Wetherby Road, scoring one goal in 13 appearances and assisting another two.

His impact was such that the Sulphurites have been trying all summer to bring him back, but manager Simon Weaver is resigned to that not happening now.“You never know, but in terms of this transfer window, it’s very unlikely that we will be able to get Brahima back. It looks a long shot now,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

MISSED TARGET: But Harrogate Town have told Huddersfield Town they are keen to bring Brahima Diarra back to Wetherby Road in future

“He’s a player who we really like and someone who we’ve had plenty of conversations with Huddersfield about this summer. They’re certainly aware that we would like him to return on loan. We’ve made that clear, but at the moment I can’t see it happening.

“They know that he was happy here, he was playing games and he was developing and doing well. If they decide at some point that the lads needs to go out on loan again, then we’re hopeful that this stands us in good stead.

“We’d be overjoyed to have Brahima back, but they might decide that he’s better off staying there or that he needs a loan higher than League Two.”

Harrogate have had problems at both ends of the field in a disappointing start to the season and the goals which made up for their defensive shortcomings last term have dried up. They scored three time at home to Swindon Town in the opening match of the campaign, but have not found the net in seven games since.