Harrogate Town transfer news: International striker with family connection signs up
The Leicester City product was released by Luton Town at the end of last season.
He is eligible to make his Harrogate debut at Salford City on Tuesday after proving his fitness training with the Sulphurites.
"He's been training with us now for two weeks and offers us competition for places at the top end of the pitch, he's impressed us in training with his physicality and we're excited to see what he can do," said Harrogate's head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry.
"He'll bring us another dimension, he's got good pedigree and has experience in League One and the Championship, so it's great to have him on board."
Muskwe never played senior football for Leicester, only their junior sides in the Football League Trophy. But loans at Swindon Town – where he helped them to promotion from League Two and then-Championship Wycombe Wanderers persuaded Luton to sign him for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2021.
He made just eight league starts for the Hatters but had further loans at Fleetwood Town and Exeter City, both in League One.
Now 26, his last senior appearance was for his country in a November 2023 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda.
"I'm delighted to be here and happy to get the deal over the line," he said.
"As a player you always want to go into a team high on confidence, there's good competition for places here and everyone is pushing everyone every day to get better.
"I want to contribute as much as I can, help the team win and hopefully excite the fans, I can't wait to get back out there playing."
Capped by England at under-16s and under-17 level, Muskwe cousin Kuda was on loan at Wetherby Road in 2016.
Last month Harrogate picked up Eno Nto on a month-to-month basis after the former Derby County midfielder impressed on trial.