Harrogate Town transfer news: 'Magician' appears after long chase

Manager Simon Weaver says Harrogate Town have signed a "magician" in striker Conor McAleny, after years of trying.

The Everton youth product has signed a one-year contract after being released by Salford City at the end of last season.

McAleny scored 22 goals in 141 appearances in all competitions for the Ammies, catching the eye of his new manager.

"I've liked Conor for years as a player, he can unlock doors in tight games and is capable of moments of brilliance," said Weaver.

“He'll collect the ball in tight areas and get shots off, he's a little magician really on the ball.

“He's always caught my eye when he’s played against us, I’ve had a lot of admiration for him and we’ve tried on several occasions to bring him here.

“We’re delighted he's chosen to come to us and feel that he can fit in straight away with the current group and offer us something different.

“He’s renowned for his professionalism and I think the fans will definitely enjoy seeing him play.”

The 32-year-old twice came off the bench to play Premier League football for Everton in December 2011, and made his full Toffees debut in a 2014 Europa League tie against Krasnodar.

By then he was on the loan circuit, playing for Scunthorpe United, Brentford, Cardiff City, Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic, Oxford United and Fleetwood Town, who he joined permanently in 2018. He won promotion from League One with Wigan.

More loans at Kilmarnock and Shrewsbury Town followed before a move to Oldham Athletic, where a 21-goal season sealed his move to Salford.

“I’m delighted to be here, it's been some journey over the past few weeks to get something done, but I'm really glad it';s done now and I just can't wait to concentrate on my footy.” Said McAleny.

“The manager really sold it to me and coming in I noticed straight away it's a really tight-knit group and there';s a really good atmosphere about the place.

“I’ll give everything for the team and I'd like to chip in with some goals as well and just be a constant threat, always trying to make things happen."