Harrogate Town transfer news: New signing bought to add control to Sulphurites

Harrogate Town have not waited for the January transfer window open to make their first signing of it, as Admiral Muskwe leaves Wetherby Road.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Bryn Morris's job will be to give the Sulphurites more control of games after the Middlesbrough youth product joined for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old will be available to make his debut at Barrow on Saturday, subject to international clearance as he has joined from Welsh side Newport County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the transfer window opens on Wednesday, in practice registration rules mean there will be no new signings playing on the first day of 2025, when Harrogate host Salford City.

GOALS: Harrogate Town's Bryn Morris signed off at Rodney Parade with a hat-trick against Milton Keynes Dons

Permanent moves to Portsmouth, Burton Albion and Grimsby Town, where he played in an FA Cup quarter-final.

“He’s a quality player and is the type we need in the centre of midfield to try and control games more," said manager Simon Weaver.

“We’ve followed his progress for many years and know he’s a gifted footballer with good presence, a great range of passing and a real competitive attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been outstanding for Newport this season, it’s a big addition to us and a real plus point to do it so early in the window.”

He moved to Rodney Parade at the start of last season, scoring 11 goals in all competitions for them, including a hat-trick in his final home game for the Exiles, in December 21's 6-3 win over Milton Keynes Dons.

“I’m delighted to be here and looking forward to getting going.” said Morris after signing what has been described only as a "long-term deal".

“The manager explained to me what the club was like and the kind of people they have here, honest, hard-working lads, and explained where he sees me fitting into that," said Morris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like to get forward and show my range of passing and energy, I’ll always give 100 per cent and try and help the team where I can.

“Over the last few seasons in this league we’ve seen anyone can beat anyone and it’s now about putting a run together, getting some form and you never know where that can take you.”