Harrogate Town transfer news: Premier League striker makes quick-fire return to Yorkshire - seven days after leaving Bradford City
The Fulham striker has joined the Sulphurites for the rest of the season and is set for an early reunion at Valley Parade on February 8 when Harrogate visit.
Sanderson said: "I know this is a really hard working and honest club and I’m ready to make that next step up in my career now.
"You learn so much from these loan spells, so I’m really happy to be here."
The 21-year-old netted three times in 18 appearances with City after initially joining on a season-long loan in the summer window before it was cut short.
He started last term on loan at Oxford City in the National League.
Nine goals in 22 games saw him earn a move to the EFL where he spent the second half of the season on loan at Sutton United, netting four times. Harrogate chief Simon Weaver added: "We’re delighted he’s chosen us for his next loan spell, he’s young, aspirational and is just the type of character we want in the building.
“He has got bags of pace, an alert brain and an awareness when it comes to attacking the box at the right time, I think there’s a goalscorer in there and he’ll really benefit from playing for us.”
