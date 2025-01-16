Harrogate Town transfer news: Premier League striker makes quick-fire return to Yorkshire - seven days after leaving Bradford City

OLLY Sanderson has made a quick-fire return to Yorkshire after joining Harrogate Town - just seven days after ending his loan spell at League Two rivals Bradford City.

The Fulham striker has joined the Sulphurites for the rest of the season and is set for an early reunion at Valley Parade on February 8 when Harrogate visit.

Sanderson said: "I know this is a really hard working and honest club and I’m ready to make that next step up in my career now.

"You learn so much from these loan spells, so I’m really happy to be here."

Olly Sanderson has signed for Harrogate Town on loan from Premier League Fulham. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

The 21-year-old netted three times in 18 appearances with City after initially joining on a season-long loan in the summer window before it was cut short.

He started last term on loan at Oxford City in the National League.

Nine goals in 22 games saw him earn a move to the EFL where he spent the second half of the season on loan at Sutton United, netting four times. Harrogate chief Simon Weaver added: "We’re delighted he’s chosen us for his next loan spell, he’s young, aspirational and is just the type of character we want in the building.