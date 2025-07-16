Harrogate Town transfer news: Simon Weaver content with squad despite pre-season injuries

Even after picking up eight pre-season injuries, manager Simon Weaver is hopeful Harrogate Town will not have to dip into the transfer market again this season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Belshaw, Reece Smith, Ben Fox, Warren Burrell, George Thomson, Levi Sutton and Jack Muldoon all missed Tuesday's first home match of the summer, a 3-0 friendly defeat to Rotherham United.

But with most of the injuries relatively minor, and with Weaver anxious not to disrupt the good chemistry he feels he has after adding seven players to last season's League Two squad, he is reluctant to dip back into the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be seven down after two weeks is a bit of a blow but bit by bit there are green shoots of recovery," said the Football League's longest-serving manager. "Reece Smith may well be okay to start training again by the end of the week, as well as Jack Muldoon.

"Levi Sutton is still several weeks away. George Thomson's is still very much a bit-by-bit recovery.

"We're hoping we will get through without having to make any more signings for a number of reasons but mostly because they're a united bunch and we like that as a big part of our culture.

"We don't like players looking over their shoulders thinking about new players and chopping and changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll work with what we've got and we're proud of our seven new signings, they're all good characters, all in keeping with what we're about."

CHEMISTRY: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver (left, with assistant Paul Thirlwell) (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

In addition to loaning Bobby Faulkner from Doncaster Rovers, the Sulphurites have brought in Smith, Shawn McCoulsky, Jack Evans, Mason Bennett, Lewis Cass and Tom Bradbury this summer.

On how his team is shaping up, Weaver added: "Normally I'd be stood here after a 3-0 defeat really quite disappointed but there were more positives than negatives. We had a step up in class of opposition, it was good to get back on home turf, to see the new players synchronise with the existing players and it was a step in the right direction as a performance. There were some nice passing sequences.

"I thought we put some great balls into the box and now players know it's going to go in with quality they can start gambling a bit more.