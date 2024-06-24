Harrogate Town transfer news: Sulphurites bank a fee as centre-back moves on

Published 24th Jun 2024, 18:30 BST
Harrogate Town centre-back Rod McDonald has joined League Two rivals Notts County for an undisclosed fee.

Despite missing nearly four months through injury, the 32-year-old made 26 appearances in his only season at Wetherby Road, having joined on a free transfer from Crewe Alexandra.

He scored his only goal for Harrogate in the FA Cup tie at non-league Marine.

