Harrogate Town transfer news: Sulphurites hunt down target with promotion experience

Harrogate Town have made midfielder Ben Fox their seventh and last signing of a productive transfer window.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year contract after moving from Northampton Town.

It was at Grimsby Town, where he was man of the match as the Mariners won the 2022 Conference play-off final, where Fox first caught the Sulphurites' eye, and they are pleased to have finally tracked him down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been an admirer of Ben for a few years now really, since his time at Grimsby and we moved quickly to try and get him in.” said Harrogate's head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry.

“He’s a really good character, an all-action midfielder who can chip in with a goal, wins his duels, is strong in the air and is tidy on the ball, a real all-rounder.”

Fox began his career at Burton Albion but won promotions two years running when he left for Grimsby in 2021, then Northampton the following year. He signed a new one-year Northampton contract before the start of the this season, with the option of a further 12 months.

Fox picked up a calf injury the week before Kevin Nolan took over as manager shortly before Christmas, and has not played a minute for the Merseysider. He is, though, available to make his debut at Bradford City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The opportunity to come and play regularly for a really good football club is a really exciting challenge, I’m really looking forward to pulling on the shirt and giving it a really good go," he said.

ALL-ROUNDER: Ben Fox is a midfielder Harrogate Town have been tracking for some time (Image courtesy of Harrogate Town)

“I think I’ll fit in well here, it sounds like a really good group of lads and that always goes a long way.”

“I want to win games of football and push up the league, it’s really important that we keep building on the positive performances in recent weeks.”