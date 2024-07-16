Harrogate Town transfers: Sunderland winger leaves Championship to join League Two club

HARROGATE TOWN have signed former Sunderland winger Ellis Taylor – their third new arrival of the summer.

The 21-year-old has penned a two-year contract with the League Two club following his departure from the Wearsiders.

Taylor made his first appearance in a Town shirt as a trialist against Huddersfield Town on Saturday and found the net in the 3-2 reverse.

Head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry said: “We watched Ellis a few times last season for Sunderland under-21s and he impressed us; then we got the opportunity to bring him in to have a closer look.

New Harrogate Town signing Ellis Taylor, who has joined from Sunderland. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

"As early as after the first training session, we were really impressed with him and it confirmed our thoughts on him really.

"He’s an exciting player, can play off both feet, likes to make things happen and it feels like a good fit for us, at 21 he’s at an age where he wants to go outand forge a career in the Football League.

"He impressed us against Huddersfield, scored his goal and got in great areas, when he got the ball, he tried to make things happen. He’s very versatile and he can play left wing, right wing and at wing back, so we’re delighted to have him here.”

Taylor signed for Sunderland at the age of just nine and signed his first professional contract in June 2021, making his first team debut a few months later.