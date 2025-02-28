Harrogate Town v Accrington Stanley: Simon Weaver demands 'passion' from lacklustre Sulphurites
The Sulphurites boss felt compelled to deliver a dressing-room rollicking after last Saturday’s “lacklustre” showing at Bromley and has demanded that his charges show both him and the club’s supporters how much they “care” about making amends.
And with Accrington so close to Town in the League Two standings and also battling away to keep their heads above water at the wrong end of the table, there is plenty riding on the contest.
"They are all big games and this certainly is one,” said Weaver. “We have got to show passion, that’s the least the fans deserve – as we do as a club.
“I fully expect the lads to start the game with conviction and show just how much they care.
“The last nine games, there have been a lot of good things to come out of them, so we can’t forget those, but Saturday was certainly a hiccup and we can’t afford another one of those.”
On what Town need to do differently to avoid a repeat of the performance which saw them beaten 2-0 at Bromley last time out, Weaver added: “It is not a case of ripping it all up. It’s about demanding more from the group because they’ve performed well in previous games.
“It’s not about changing the system or anything like that because too many thoughts can really spoil the psyche of a player.
“We need clarity. We need to declutter brains rather than mix them up with mixed messages, but we have got to demand more.”
Town's form heading into today's contest is not the best, with Weaver's men having won just one of their last seven matches.
But that victory did come in their previous home outing – against Swindon – and Harrogate are now unbeaten in four at the Exercise Stadium, a run that has seen them concede just the one goal.
Those recent results at Wetherby Road represent something of an upturn in fortunes for the Sulphurites, who have the fourth worst home record in League Two.
Only basement boys Carlisle United, second-from-bottom Morecambe and Accrington themselves have accrued less points at home than the 20 Town have to their name following six wins and two draws in 16 matches.